Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia on Dec. 20 distributed more than 4,000 toys and hundreds of gift cards to families in need of holiday assistance.
The Sterling-based nonprofit is dedicated to serving low-income families, single mothers and at-risk youth.
The Pohanka Group-Chantilly and Toys for Tots sponsored the items provided to the families. Over 75 volunteers, including employees of The Pohanka Group, helped hand each family a bag of toys and a holiday stocking that included gift cards. Daily basic items including laundry detergent and baby diapers were also distributed. Each family received an estimated $300 or more in value. As a health and safety precaution, families were given their gifts via a curbside car line from Herndon United Methodist Church to Herndon High School.
“The vast majority of low-income parents are working but still struggling to make ends meet. While they seek to balance work and family life, they face much greater risk and vulnerability to financial hardship and crisis,” Founder and Executive Director Jackie Phan stated. “CENV empathizes with their reality and wants to assist them during the holidays and help lift some of their burden.”
1-800 Got Junk donated its services to deliver and unload the toys at Herndon High School. Several area restaurants provided food to volunteers during the two-day sorting and distribution effort. They include Chuy’s-Sterling, Chili’s-Sterling, Miller’s Ale House-Sterling, Jersey Mike’s-Sterling, Joe’s Pizzaria-Sterling, Sheetz-Dulles, Guapo’s-Herndon, Outback-Herndon, Papa John’s-Herndon, and Pot-Belly’s-Herndon.
“Each year CENV continues to grow and is able to serve hundreds of families in NOVA despite the storms life brings. We always see the rainbow at the end. CENV wants to be a ray of sunshine to those families that are struggling in the dark, and light their hearts with faith and hope this holiday season,” Business Development Director Lauren McCreary stated.
After the holidays, CENV will prepare for its Spring Outreach event and Summer Camp.
For more information, go to communityenv.org.
