For the 21th year, Sterling-based DryHome Roofing and Siding is seeking nominations for its Free Roof for the Holidays program.
Each year, the company provides a new roof to an individual, family, or nonprofit in need. Nominations close Nov. 30.
Since the program’s inception, the company has donated more than 20 roofs worth more than $200,000. Last year, the company replaced the 25-year-old roof on an Ashburn home of a family whose father was undergoing cancer treatment. Other past recipients included a Navy veteran who founded an animal therapy nonprofit, a widowed mother of three, a Loudoun school bus driver, the Good Shepherd Alliance.
Nominations may be made at dryhome.com or by sending an email to info@dryhome.com and should include the nominiator’s name and phone number as well as nominee’s name, address, phone and reason why they are being nominated. The selected project will be announced in January.
