Salvation Army of Loudoun Sergeants John and Sharon McKee have been reassigned to Prince George’s County, MD after three years in Loudoun, and Majors George and Robin Hackbarth will take over command in Loudoun.
Moving is part of life for Salvation Army officers; the typical assignment in any one location lasts 3-5 years. The McKees served their last day in Loudoun Sunday, June 19.
“We have been blessed to work among people truly dedicated to serving others and would like to thank the donors and supporters of The Salvation Army, and particularly our Advisory Board members for their hard work and commitment during our time here,” John McKee stated.
The Hackbarths came to Loudoun from Covington, VA after serving there for four years. They began their service in Loudoun on Monday, June 26.
“We know that God has great plans for The Salvation Army of Loudoun, and we are grateful that we were appointed here,” George Hackbarth stated. “We look forward to what God has in store for us in Loudoun. Major Robin and I have served as officers for The Salvation Army for 23 years. We are excited to share our experience and passion to support our new community.”
“The staff and the Board of Advisors are thrilled that Majors George and Robin will be leading our Corps,” The Salvation Army of Loudoun Director of Development Bonnie Inman stated. “Their experience, wisdom and dedication will be instrumental. So many people in our community are struggling to provide basic needs—we want to be able to provide our critical support.”
The Hackbarths have been married for 30 years and have two children. Their oldest works for The Salvation Army headquarters in Washington, DC.
