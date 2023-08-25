Morven Park is looking for volunteers to help with database entry for the 246 Years Project, the effort to document and honor the lives of the enslaved men, women and children through the historic records of Loudoun County.
The project is named for the 246 years in which people were legally held in slavey in what became the United States, from the arrival of the first ship carrying enslaved Africans in 1619 until the 13th Amendment was passed abolishing slavery in 1865. It’s an effort to organize and preserve records of their and make them publicly available.
The records survive today in the archives of historic sites, community history organizations, and local courts and will be organized within a custom-built, on-line database, reassembling the pieces to document the life events of the men, women, and children enslaved in Loudoun County. Once it’s ready, the database will be searchable and available online for free.
Morven Park is seeking volunteers to help compile the database. A one-hour training session is required. All data entry will be done at Morven Park daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older.
To sign up to volunteer, email 246years@morvenpark.org. More information is online at morvenpark.org/246years.
