The Rosendin Foundation last week presented a $50,000 donation to the Mobile Hope Association to help support at-risk, precariously housed, and homeless youth up to the age of 24 and empowering them to become self-sufficient.
Since 2021, The Rosendin Foundation has given $70,000 to Mobile Hope to help build a pre-apprenticeship program for displaced teens. The Rosendin Foundation is the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings, the parent company of Rosendin, one of the nation's largest design-build specialty electrical contractors, and Modular Power Solutions, one of the nation's largest electrical manufacturing companies. Since its inception, the foundation has given more than $1.2 million to nonprofits in communities where Rosendin and MPS employees live and work.
“We are overwhelmed by The Rosendin Foundation's generosity, and we are grateful for the support it has provided us as we carry out our mission. Everyone we have met from Rosendin has been incredibly compassionate and supportive. Their dedication to us as we work to empower our homeless youth speaks to their dedication to our community,” said Donna Fortier, founder and CEO of Mobile Hope. “We are thankful to all of Rosendin’s volunteers and donors who have boosted our efforts to empower homeless youth and build security for families living in poverty.”
