The May Family Foundation will contribute up to $500,000 in matching funds to grow the endowment supporting Loudoun Laurels scholarships. The initiative comes on the 10th anniversary of the scholarship program’s launch in 2013.
Over the past decade, 27 Loudoun County Public School students have received $40,000 scholarships, disbursed in $10,000 annual increments, to help defray the cost of attending a Virginia state college or university. The scholarship recipients are typically among the first generation in their families to attend college and are selected for their demonstrated academic potential, as well as for their creativity, special skills, work ethic, and willingness to help others.
The scholarship program builds on the Loudoun Laurels Foundation’s annual recognition of “laureates” who have contributed greatly to Loudoun County by seeking scholarship candidates who display some of those honorees’ best qualities.
A Loudoun County businessman, electrical engineer, inventor, aviator, and politician, Joe May began his association with Loudoun Laurels in 2008, expanding the program launched at Inova Lansdowne Hospital in 2006. The program has recognized 32 individuals who have devoted their energy, ingenuity, and industriousness to make Loudoun County a better place to live. In working to building an endowment, May hopes to ensure the continuance of its annual scholarships to deserving high school seniors.
“We’ve been very pleased with what our scholarship program has been able to do thus far. We know that with additional support we can achieve so much more,” May stated.
The May Family Foundation $500,000 challenge will be formally announced at the 2023 Loudoun Laurels gala to take place at Lansdowne Resort on Friday, Sept. 22. The event honors 2023 laureates, Sheila Johnson and Lew Parker, as well as scholarship recipients Elizabeth Morejon and Josmar Chavez.
Loudoun Now Editor-in-Chief Norman K. Styer serves on the Loudoun Laurels Foundation Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.