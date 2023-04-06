The Board of Directors of the George C. Marshall International Center has selected Robert Gates to receive its second annual Marshall Award in Ethical Leadership.
The 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense will be honored during the center’s annual gala April 14 at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.
The award is presented to a recipient who embodies the principles of selfless service, unwavering integrity and visionary leadership that characterized the life and example of its namesake. Col. Greg Gadson (U.S. Army, Ret.) was presented with the inaugural award in 2022.
“Through decades of faithful service to our nation, Dr. Robert Gates has demonstrated that character and effectiveness go hand in hand,” stated Marshall Center Chairman Thomas Greenspon. “We are proud to confer our second annual George C. Marshall Award in Ethical Leadership to a man who has lived up to General Marshall’s standards and served our country with honor.”
“I am honored and deeply grateful for this award,” Gates stated in the announcement of the award. “General Marshall was the gold standard for ethical and effective leadership, and it’s certainly a privilege to be associated with his legacy.”
“It was with great pride that as Secretary of Defense I had his portrait placed on the wall behind my desk – a constant reminder of what ethical and dedicated service looked like,” Gates stated. “The work of the George C. Marshall International Center is invaluable. Everywhere we turn, we see a critical need for values, discipline and perseverance in our leaders – a special combination that General Marshall embodied.”
Proceeds from the gala will be used to support a range of the organization’s activities, including its growing ethical leadership training program. Five-Star Character: The George C. Marshall Ethical Leadership Conference was created to inspire and develop leaders among high school juniors and seniors. Using examples from Marshall’s long career of service, participants learn and apply these enduring lessons in a modern context. Thanks to donor support, all students attend for free.
Robert Gates served as secretary of defense from 2006 to 2011. Gates served in the CIA for nearly 27 years, culminating his service as director of Central Intelligence from 1991 to 1993. During his career, he served eight U.S. presidents across both parties. On Gates’s last day in office, President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Today, he is a principal at the consulting firm, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC, with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley. Additionally, he is Chancellor of William & Mary, his alma mater.
Learn more about the Marshall Center and its work at georgecmarshall.org.
