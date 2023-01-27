It started when Frank Holtz, of Marine Corps League Detachment 1205, got a call from a former neighbor offering to donate a vehicle to a veteran who needed one.
The owner had looked into donating the car to a charity, but found most sell them and use the money. The vehicle was in good condition and he thought it could be put to better use.
Holtz contacted the VFW in Leesburg and the American Legion Post in Purcellville, but neither could identify a good candidate for the donation.
Next, he reached out to Loudoun County’s Veterans Services Officer Tom Grant. Grant told him about Curiva Robinson, the wife of a disabled Navy veteran who died a year and a half ago. Last October, Robinson’s car engine blew up. She couldn't afford to have it fixed or to buy another car. She has been renting a vehicle since November.
Holtz worked with Doug Dillon, from Purcellville’s American Legion Post 293, to have the vehicle ownership transferred to the legion and then donated to Robinson. Russ Bolen, from H & H Used Cars in Purcellville, helped steer the group through the required titling paperwork. And after a couple of trips to the DMV Select office in Berryville, Dillion secured title, registration, and license plates for Robinson, with the legion covering those costs.
Road Runner Towing delivered the Ford Taurus to Robinson at her Sterling home Tuesday, with Holtz and Dillion there to hand over the keys.
(2) comments
Outstanding. Not all in the world is completely insane yet.
Great job!
