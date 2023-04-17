This year, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy will hold its spring native plant sale on Earth Day, April 22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Morven Park in Leesburg.
Planting native plants helps restore healthy ecosystems and habitats for both wildlife and humans. The sale features thousands of plants, shrubs and trees for every yard—whether sunny or shady, to make shade and attract birds, or to grow in containers on the balcony.
Four local native plant nurseries, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Nature By Design, Seven Bends Nursery and Watermark Woods will take part, along with the Banshee Reeks Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists and Loudoun County Master Gardeners. Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy will also offer merchandise for sale, a quilt raffle, and give away a fertilizer and deer deterrent.
Nursery owners and volunteers will also be on hand with advice for choosing the right plants, and the conservancy will offer resources on native plants including the Native Plants for Northern Virginia guide.
For more information go to loudounwildlife.org or loudounwildlife.org/event/spring-native-plant-sale.
