The Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy will once again auction off a variety of rain barrels, half-barrel planters and bluebird houses to raise funds for the conservation nonprofit.
More than 30 local artists and nature lovers, with expertise ranging among quilting, mosaics, collage, sculpture, and painting, created the array of barrels and birdhouses, with barrels donated from Catoctin Creek Distillery.
The rain barrels, which can be used to collect rainwater from downspouts to help out during drier weather, come with instructions. They can also be used indoors as a table base. The half-barrel planters come with a brochure of suggested native plants for different conditions, and when planted serve not only as decoration but food and shelter for native pollinators. And some birdhouses are suitable for a decorate indoor display, while others are ready to go outdoors and provide nesting sites for birds.
The “Birdhouses and Barrels Art Auction!” runs Feb. 24 – March 3 online at auctria.events/2023LWCBirdhouses. Registration opens Feb. 1. Learn more about the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy at loudounwildlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.