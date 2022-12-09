The massive undertaking to make sure every child who celebrates has a gift waiting under the Christmas tree returned to its pre-pandemic form this year, with firefighters and volunteers unloading and sorting truckloads of donations in space donate by data center operator CyrrusOne.
On Friday, volunteers for Toys for Tots stacked boxes and bags high in a vacant room one of the company’s data centers. They now have begun the work of sorting them by age and gender, to make long rows of toys ready for pickup by local nonprofits.
In 2020 and 2021, safety concerns prompted Loudoun Toys for Tots organizers to focus on fundraising to buy toys rather than collecting toy donations, to avoid gathering the large groups of volunteers to collect, sort and distribute toys as they do most years. But this year, that work returned, with volunteers and toys once again streaming into a place normally locked down tight—a data center campus.
Data center employees, Marine Corps League members and others volunteered to help out. The Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue System also stepped up to help with collecting, loading and sorting toys.
Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Frank Holtz leads Loudoun’s Toys for Tots campaign as part of Marine Corps League Detachment 1205. He said he made the connection to CyrrusOne through Loudoun Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Johnson, who offered to make the introductions.
CyrrusOne Regional Operations Director Robert Smith said having some office space not currently being leased presented an opportunity.
“With the data center volume in Loudoun County alone, it’s hard, just because of the amount of customer volume that we have,” he said. “So given this opportunity to give back to the community, use this space, we wanted to take full advantage of it.”
“The last two years were difficult for us, because we had to raise money to buy all the toys for all the requests from all the nonprofits that signed up with us in Loudoun County. We were able to meet those needs last year,” Holtz said. “By looking at what we have today, it looks like we'll be able to meet the needs of the county nonprofits again this year.”
This year is the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps’ signature national toy drive, and the 11th year that it is led in Loudoun by Holtz and his wife Rita Sartori. In that time, they have grown it far beyond the program they first took over. And the work continues—Holtz and Sartori have a full lineup of Toys for Tots fundraisers still to come this season, and more toys in certain age groups will likely be needed as they finalize their donations.
For this year, toy collections are mostly done, as they move to sorting the donated toys and getting them out to nonprofits. But to support Toys for Tots by helping cover costs, or to apply for assistance, go to loudoun-va.toysfortots.org.
