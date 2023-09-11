Loudoun Therapeutic Riding, with support from Northrop Grumman and the Lovettsville Ruritans, will opens its doors Sunday to showcase its therapeutic equine-assisted services and programs offered by other veterans’ organizations.
The Heroes First Fair will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and will provide an opportunity for veterans to come together to network and learn more about community resources that are available. The event is free and open to the public.
The program also will feature live music by Chris Ellinghaus, beer from One Family Brewing, and food trucks.
“There are a lot of veterans and veterans’ services in Loudoun County, many of which are unknown to our veterans,” said Rear Admiral Scott “Sparkj” Fuller, USN (ret), the lead veteran board member for LTR. “This event provides an excellent opportunity to bring the two together while providing a family friendly environment to network with other veterans. We owe it to those who served to protect this great country and I have personally seen the impact these services, like therapeutic riding, have on our veterans.”
Veterans’ services that have committed to date include Loudoun Therapeutic Riding, Boulder Crest of Virginia, Beckner Counseling, Everymind (Serving Together), The Choice Group, ECPI University, several Loudoun County VFW and American Legion Posts with their Veterans Service Officers, Loudoun County CVEB, and the Marine League.
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding is located at 14490 Berlin Turnpike south of Lovettsville.
For more information go to ltrf.org or call 703-771-2689.
LTR was founded in 1974 as a pilot study for therapeutic riding. It is the oldest program of its kind in Virginia. LTR embraces the power of the horse-assisted services to promote well- being and community inclusion for people with physical, cognitive and mental health challenges. Current programming includes therapeutic riding and driving, Equine Services for Heroes (veterans) and Silver Spurs (seniors), Equine Assisted Learning and Hippotherapy. LTR is a 501(c)3 organization and relies on donations.
