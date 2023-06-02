Loudoun County High School seniors Alexander Seymour and Brennan O’Donnell raised $2,000 for Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun by organizing a car show as part of their senior capstone project.
The event, Cars for a Cause held May 27 at Ion Training Center in Leesburg was a community driven event aimed at bringing two things Seymour was passionate about together, cars and helping others.
The car show brought in 40 cars as well as car enthusiasts from all over. Car owners paid $25 to enter their car into the show.
All proceeds from the vehicle registrations will go to Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun, an organization committed to combating food insecurity among school-aged children in Loudoun County.
Seymour and O’Donnell were supported by local car group Nova JDM and NOVA JDM member Dakota Smith who helped organize the event and lent their expertise and resources. Nova JDM also hosted a 50/50 raffle for attendees.
Seymour hopes to eventually expand the event to include other car groups and host a “Cruises For a Cause” event. He also would like to turn Cars for a Cause into a monthly event.
“Right now, we are just starting with the most simple concept —a car show,” Seymour said.
Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, grant writing organization that provides financial support to individual programs throughout Loudoun County that provide weekend food for students in need.
