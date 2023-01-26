In the heart of the pandemic, Harriet “Doode” Summers saw a need. She knew young men in her Leesburg community were struggling with isolation, motivation and other challenges and decided to take action.
In 2020, Summers set up the Young Kings Movement, a nonprofit created to serve as a “guiding light” for young men in Loudoun who need support, mentorship, and encouragement.
“These are the kids that get overlooked,” Summers said. “They're not the athletes. They’re not the A-students. But they’re still human. They have talents that nobody knows about.”
Summers, a Leesburg native, works at an alternative high school in Fairfax County and saw what her students were going through in the early days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, she was hearing from parents and young people in Loudoun about the challenges of navigating the confusion and isolation of those difficult months.
“I knew the struggle that they were having,” she said.
Summers launched the program with six young men in 2020. The program, which serves teen boys from 13 to 18, currently has 15 participants from around the county. Summers looks to engage boys in the crucial middle school and early high school years, with older teens serving as role models and ambassadors.
For the past two years, YKM has provided mentoring, educational support, life skills coaching and community service. The program, which started out by word of mouth, continues to grow and now is getting referrals from Loudoun schools and the juvenile justice system.
With two years of mentorship and community service in the books, Summers has set her sights on expanding the program. Her top two needs are a permanent meeting space for the group and a van for pickups when parents are working and group travel to community service events.
Summers, a Loudoun County High School graduate, has a long history of community service in the county. She said a kidney donation from her sister inspired her to give back in new ways.
“My sister saved my life. I couldn’t figure out how to repay her and she told me, ‘I want you to save someone’s life.’” Summers said.
“I love working with people that need help,” Summers said, adding that her experience working with at-risk students in Fairfax helped her develop her nonprofit’s mission. “[Students] were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and then they get a label. I don’t like labels. You’re still a human. Everybody makes mistakes. If you get that second chance, you can better yourself and try again.”
As she built the Young Kings Movement, her focus has been on getting to know each participant as an individual.
“I interview the young men to find out what they need,” Summers said. “Once they warm up to you, they start expressing what they’re struggling with in life, and those are the things they’re longing for.”
She adds that the push involved needs to come from the young men themselves, not the adults in their lives: “I want them to want to be here.”
As the organization grows, Summers continues to focus on leadership. Earlier this month, several members earned their jackets as YKM ambassadors during a ceremony with local leaders.
“These young men have come a very long way. They started out struggling. … Now they've gotten to the point where they want to be leaders in the program.” Summer said. “Our goal is to get them out in the community wearing these jackets and to step up their game.”
Two of those ambassadors, both juniors at Loudoun County High School who joined YKM in 2020, said the organization has changed their lives and helped them stay on a path to success when they might have otherwise been headed for trouble.
Seventeen-year-old Brandon Lee of Leesburg said YKM has helped bring him out of his shell and kept him on a positive path.
“I was kind of shy at first, but I grew into it. … I volunteer a lot more,” Lee said. “We have a lot of people here who show love and we’re all like another big family.”
Lee’s classmate Kevin Jennings said his mom encouraged him to try the program in 2020, and the mentorship and connections he’s gotten help him in the wider world. Jennings said he takes the skills he has acquired in YKM and brings them to school, reaching out to other kids who need connections.
“It’s definitely helped me as far as making friends easier. I learned to look for people who might not have as many friends,” Jennings said.
Both Lee and Jennings said the community service opportunities are among the most valuable aspects of the program.
The group meets every Thursday—twice a month in person and twice a month virtually. YKM also recently kicked off a series of monthly dinners, inviting members of the community to learn more about the nonprofit.
Service projects are an important focus for the group, with one or two projects required each month, from serving meals to seniors at area churches to supporting Mobile Hope, to park clean-up and environmental projects.
Another key element of the program is members supporting each other with older members serving as role models.
“Once they came through our doors, they became instant brothers. I’m building a brotherhood,” Summers said. “They come to the program and we set goals for them—and we set the bar high. They know that it’s easier to reach together.”
This year, Summers is turning to another brotherhood for additional mentorship opportunities. YKM has launched a new partnership with the Loudoun Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. The Omega brothers will be offering mentorship and academic support to YKM participants. The initiative, led by James Banks, basileus of the Loudoun Chapter and vice-basileus Trevor Browne, has at least 16 Omega brothers on board to volunteer.
“Mentorship and our fatherhood initiative are cornerstone programs within the fraternity…It really works out well. There’s a group of young men who are vulnerable. We are a group of men who are ready to provide those services,” Banks said.
Summers said the new partnership is one exciting element of YKM’s plan for growth in the community in 2023.
“I needed some positive men that would be committed. … Their support is going to be huge,” Summers said. “Our new hashtag is going to be brothers helping brothers.”
For more information on the Young Kings Movement, go to ykm-loudoun.org and follow on Facebook at Young Kings Loudoun.
