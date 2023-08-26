The Loudoun Preservation Society will award six historic preservation grants next month in partnership with the County of Loudoun and the towns of Leesburg, Middleburg, and Purcellville.
Held during Historic Preservation Week, the Sept. 21 awards ceremony will be hosted at Sylvanside Farm south of Purcellville.
Since 1973, the Loudoun Preservation Society has awarded grants to nonprofit and governmental organizations to promote the historic preservation and appreciation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The volunteer-led nonprofit raises the money through the generosity of its members and donors interested in encouraging hands-on preservation projects in the county. The grants are meant to be “pump-priming” investments, typically $500 to $5,000 each, designed to help stimulate community interest in funding a preservation project while publicizing the effort so that others are aware of the types of historic preservation activities going on in their county.
The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of historic preservation, rehabilitation, research, and education projects for local organizations, local government agencies, historic properties, and history museums in recent years.
This year’s grant recipients are:
The Friends of Grace Multicultural Center, to support the west wall basement window restoration, part of a continuing multi-year effort to restore this 1885 former Methodist church in Lincoln that was built by slave and freedmen after the Civil War.
The Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court Historic Records Division, to support further digitization of antebellum slave patroller records in the court records make them more accessible.
The Hamilton-Thompson Masonic Lodge #37, Virginia AF & AM, to work on the building envelope to further preserve the structure. The well-known 1910 landmark on the main street of Purcellville was an Episcopal church until 1966, briefly a Presbyterian church, and since the 1970s, a masonic lodge. Its unique main street architecture has been described as Norwegian Gothic.
The Hillsboro Preservation Foundation, to assist in celebrating the historic farms of western Loudoun that continue to keep their land in active agricultural use or have put the land in to conservation easement through new signage visible from our rural roads. While the goal ultimately will be for 30 markers, the grant will help begin a phased approach, beginning with markers in the historic town of Hillsboro.
The Metropolitan Lodge No. 161, Virginia Free & Accepted Masons, to help replace eight currently plywood board-covered windows with historically appropriate ones. This 1866-67 historic building on Liberty Street in Leesburg was one of the first churches in Loudoun built by freedmen after the Civil War—Zion Baptist. It was used until the early 1950s when, replaced by a newer church on West Loudoun Street. It then became an African-American masonic hall as it is today.
The Willisville Preservation Foundation, to help prepare a printed history of the historic village of Willisville, building on the work from its National Register nomination. Willisville was one of the earliest post-Civil War freedmen’s villages in Loudoun.
The Preservation Grant Awards program will be held Sept. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. For reservations, email to lps@preserveloudoun.org.
