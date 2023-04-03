Loudoun County will over the Data Management Best Practices Series for nonprofits in April and May, on collecting, managing and presenting data to apply for and implement grant funding.
The in-person and virtual training sessions last between 90 minutes and two hours. They focus on helping nonprofits and their staff to develop stronger grant applications; hone the skills and knowledge needed to find, apply for and receive grants; learn from subject matter experts and their peers; and receive technical assistance on a broad range of topics.
For detailed information, the schedule of sessions and to register visit loudoun.gov/GrantTraining.
To sign up for updates from the county with information of interest to local nonprofit organizations, including county grant and professional development opportunities, go to loudoun.gov/GrantOpportunities.
