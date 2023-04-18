The Loudoun County Public Library’s weeklong food drive will return this Saturday, April 22.
To contribute, donate unopened, unexpired, nonperishable food items at any Loudoun County Public Library branch from Saturday to Sunday, April 30. Donations will be distributed by Loudoun Hunger Relief. The last food drive the library hosted in 2019 collected 15,500 pounds of food.
The need today is even greater. In 2022, Loudoun Hunger served 13,000 of the estimated 16,000 residents experiencing food insecurity, about 2 million meals.
“This drive comes at a time when we’re preparing for increased need due to inflation and emergency SNAP benefits shrinking in the community,” Loudoun Hunger President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery stated. “As we work to give families extra support, food drives like this are crucial to helping us continue filling the gaps.”
In years past, the library hosted Food for Fines during the springtime, allowing library patrons to pay down their overdue fines with food donations. Since that time, the library has ended overdue fines.
“Even though overdue fines have been eliminated, we want to continue providing our communities with nutritious food over summer break, when families need more support in lieu of school-based meal services,” Loudoun County Public Library Director Chang Liu stated.
Learn more and see full details about what donations are accepted at library.loudoun.gov/fooddrive. Find help getting food at loudounfeeds.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.