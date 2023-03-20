As the nonprofit prepares to grow its space into a hub for human services nonprofits, Loudoun Hunger Relief held a wall-breaking—rather than ground-breaking—ceremony Monday, March 20.
After years of effort and planning, work is underway to build a nonprofit hub bringing together some of the most essential services for people and families in need: Loudoun Hunger Relief, Loudoun Literacy Council, Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers, Crossroads Jobs, and the Loudoun Education Foundation. And the Loudoun Humane Society, while not locating offices in the new hub, will continue supporting the pet pantry inside Loudoun Hunger Relief.
“We don’t stand alone. We stand with everyone in this room and with everyone who isn’t in this room, who has been shoulder to shoulder with us, dedicated to partnership and collaboration for the great good,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “Here’s what I know for sure: this pandemic demonstrated the need for community-centered innovation, and that we are better together.”
The new 13,500-square-foot space will allow Loudoun Hunger to expand its offerings, with a free grocery market, the newest best practice for people in need as the most dignified way to receive that food, as well as more warehouse space, new truck bays, and more workspace for volunteers. And bringing in the other nonprofits will mean people who come by for any one service will also have access to literacy, jobs, benefits, and other supports to help them not only put food on the table but lift themselves up.
The ongoing $3 million fundraising campaign to build the new space was kicked off with a $500,000 gift from the Claude Moore Foundation, the county’s largest single nonprofit donor.
“When people hear that Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has supported your project, that is a vote of confidence,” Montgomery said.
“There are donors and there are doers,” Claude Moore Foundation Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert said. “…Jennifer is the duchess of all doers in Loudoun County.”
The hub is also supported through in-kind donations by Merritt Construction, which is contributing architecture, building plans and general contracting, and Loudoun County government, which is providing the space, occupied until recently by the Office of Elections.
“I think the one thing we don't do well is always see people in need, and I’ve said, in Loudoun County, you have to kind of hurt quietly. I don't want that to be so,” Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “I don't want us to force people to hurt in silence. If somebody needs something, I want them to know that they have some place to come ask, and I want them to know that when they come ask they’re going to be treated with respect and dignity. I want them to know that their privacy will be maintained.”
She said Loudoun’s nonprofits do just that.
“Standing up a human services hub, with each organization collaborating yet serving in their own expert capacity,” is an incredible achievement, Loudoun Hunger Relief Immediate Past Chair Carole Barbe said. She said the long-desired human services hub meets a strategic goal of the county, local philanthropists, and the nonprofit community.
“This project has been delayed for three years by COVID-19,” she said. “We are truly delighted to be here, finally getting this construction started.”
The expansion into more county-owned space was approved in 2019, but delayed for years as plans to move the Office of Elections were also held up. After those delays, the Board of Supervisors extended the lease ten years, to December 2040. The county does not charge rent for the space, reasoning Loudoun Hunger’s services to the county, including distributing an estimated $4.1 million worth of food in fiscal year 2022, are worth considerably more than the space’s estimated $156,000 rent. Loudoun Hunger estimates the nonprofits at the planned nonprofit services hub will employ about 39 people, pay about $2.5 million in payroll, and provide $5.9 million in value of services.
The COVID-19 pandemic was also a time that nonprofits saw a surge in need that has never fully abated. Loudoun Hunger Relief is still distributing more than twice as much food as before the pandemic.
Loudoun Hunger Relief Board Chair Charlie McQuillan thanked the nonprofits and their leaders who will move into the new hub, providing a one-stop location for a range of services. The wall between the current and new space had been symbolically decorated with some of the missions and services of those nonprofits.
“You’ll see behind me some words on the wall symbolizing the barriers many in our served community face daily,” he said. “Things like access to good nutrition, literacy, aging in place, job support, job coaching, weekend food support for students, and even pet food. As we break this wall today, we are literally and figuratively providing improved access to resources in our county and beyond.”
Shortly thereafter elected officials and philanthropic and nonprofit leaders took sledgehammers in hand and put the first holes in that wall.
Learn more or donate to support Loudoun Hunger or human services hub at loudounhunger.org. To find help with food, go to loudounfeeds.org.
At long last, there's tangible proof that Loudoun Hunger is expanding its efforts. And at just the right time. A stingy Congress recently cut food stamps for millions of needy Americans. A destitute individual is expected to feed themselves on less than $300 a month. I love the Free Supermarket as depicted in the graphic accompanying this story. I know it shall be put to good use. Welcome to Spring Loudoun!
