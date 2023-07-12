The Humane Society of Loudoun County is hosting its second annual Christmas in July online auction, with Loudoun businesses donating items to support the nonprofit’s lifesaving mission.
The foster-based, all-volunteer Loudoun Humane Society has helped tens of thousands of at-risk animals since its founding in 1966. This year, Christmas in July features 80 items up for auction valued at more than $10,000, including gift cards, date nights, pet sponsorships, baskets of pet supplies, sports game tickets, and a handmade portrait.
See the items up for auction and place a bid at 32auctions.com/humaneloudoun2023. Learn more about the Humane Society of Loudoun County at humaneloudoun.org.
