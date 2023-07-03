Twenty-eight nonprofit members of the Loudoun Human Services Network and county departments joined together last week to host a Family Resource Fair, connecting families formerly served by INMED Partnerships for Children to other services in the community.
In early June, nonprofit INMED Partnerships for Children announced the sudden closure of its Family Opportunity Center in Sterling. Members of the Loudoun Human Services Network, a coalition of 50 human services nonprofits, quickly convened to brainstorm ways they could help ensure the families formerly served by INMED still have access to services. From those discussions, LHSN planned the Family Resources Fair, held June 28 at Women Giving Back.
More than 130 families attended the fair, where nonprofits provided resource guides, opportunities to register for services, and items for families in need. Women Giving Back hosted the event at its Sterling location, providing families an opportunity to receive diapers and clothing through its clothing boutique. Loudoun Hunger Relief distributed 1,100 pounds of fresh produce from JK Community Farm and Piedmont Environmental Council’s Roundabout Meadows Community Farm to families in attendance. The Loudoun Human Services Network also brought pizza, pupusas, and snow cones, and 60 Women Giving Back volunteers pitched in to offer children’s games and activities.
“We wanted to show the families that our organizations are here for them, and make it a fun experience,” LHSN chair and Loudoun Cares Executive Director Valerie Pisierra said. “It’s important that all of the families know how to connect with our nonprofits when they need help. I’m proud of our nonprofit community for coming together so quickly to plan this event in less than three weeks.”
Families attending the fair also connected with “Transition Navigators,” a team of four former INMED staff recently hired by Northern Virginia Family Service in contract roles, with funding from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and 100WomenStrong, a fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. The team will work with families throughout the summer to evaluate current and future needs and help with resource planning.
"When we were invited to be part of the transition team, our goal was for families participating in all INMED programs to connect with county organizations and continue to receive the necessary help in different areas such as food, clothing, help financial support and the educational program that were provided,” Transition Navigator Eva Maria Torres Herrera said. “Making this contact with the families was really incredible, some of the families are our neighbors, they attend the church where we participate, or they participate in some community activity. The whole team began to contact the families and the voice spread with 138 families attending this event. It was amazing."
“Supporting local families and connecting them to the services they need to thrive is at the heart of what we do at Northern Virginia Family Service,” NVFS President and CEO Stephanie Berkowitz said. “We are proud to stand alongside this vibrant group of partners as we collaboratively meet the critical needs of families in Loudoun County.”
For more information about Northern Virginia Family Service, go to nvfs.org, and for more information about the Loudoun Human Services Network, go to loudounhumanservicesnetwork.org.
