Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has become a certified Housing Plus Aging in Place and Veterans Build Affiliate through Habitat for Humanity International.
Housing Plus Aging in Place is an international initiative that uses a holistic, person-centered approach to home repairs and modifications that can be utilized with older adults, veterans, and persons with disabilities so that they can affordably choose where and how they age.
Veterans Build is Habitat for Humanity's national initiative to provide housing solutions and volunteer and employment opportunities to U.S. veterans, military service members and their families.
Loudoun Habitat has committed to year-long opportunities to support troops and their family members, including support for R.E.D. Fridays. An abbreviation for “Remember Everyone Deployed,” R.E.D. Fridays are a way to raise awareness about and show support for deployed service members and their families by wearing red every Friday.
In honor of Veterans Day, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity invites the community to wear red on Friday, Nov. 4. Shoppers wearing red at the Loudoun ReStore will receive a 20% discount on qualifying purchases. Donations will be accepted to address the lack of affordable housing for veterans and their families and shoppers will have the ability to stop by the education station to learn about the Veterans Build Program at LHFH. The Re-store is located at 700 Fieldstone Dr., Suite 128 in Leesburg.
Learn more at loudounhabitat.org.
