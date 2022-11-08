Loudoun County’s grant application process for community nonprofit organizations is open, with the fiscal year 2024 Human Services Nonprofit Grant Application available online at loudoun.gov/nonprofitgrants.
Nonprofits certified as 501(c)3 organizations and providing human services to Loudoun residents in one of the four areas of need identified and approved by the Board of Supervisors are eligible to apply for funding.
One area, crisis intervention and diversion, includes services to people and families in crisis to overcome their immediate problems and reduce or prevent the need for more restrictive and expensive higher-level services. The second, improved quality of human services, describes those services for people, organizations and communities that enhance the quality, accessibility, accountability, and coordination of services provided by community organizations.
The long-term support area of need funds services that focus on assisting people who have continued, long-term support needs. And the prevention and self-sufficiency area of need focuses on helping people and families become or remain independent and stable.
The standard nonprofit application is for organizations seeking grants from between $5,000 and $113,000. A simplified mini-grant application is also available, for nonprofits seeking $5,000 or less.
The county encourages prospective applicants to attend a pre-application information webinar on Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Grant funding is based on scoring of those grant applications.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 22. Last time, supervisors set aside $1.8 million for the grants; the funding for the next round of grants will be determined during the board’s annual budget deliberations.
Learn more about the webinar and grants and apply at loudoun.gov/nonprofitgrants.
