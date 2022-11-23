With cold weather and Thanksgiving here, more families are giving thanks for the nonprofits, volunteers and donors working to ensure they don’t spend the holiday going hungry.
Loudoun’s hunger nonprofits have just finished Thanksgiving meal distributions, and they continue to have long lists of people asking for help. The annual surge in need during the cold weather and holiday season adds to a time of hardship that has not ended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. And at the same time, the rising costs of living under high inflation have made it a little harder to make ends meet, and, for those more fortunate, to give a little extra.
“People are struggling, and inflation is affecting everyone,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “Food prices in particular have gone up significantly, so if you’re already struggling to make ends meet, then that’s really having an impact on what you can buy.”
This year’s Thanksgiving meal distributions through the schools give a sense of the scope. Last year, Loudoun Hunger Relief got requests for 500 bags; this year, they got 1,200.
The need has never dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Montgomery said last fall, with COVID-19 vaccination becoming common and schools reopening, the numbers started to drop, but they were still double the pre-pandemic level. And early this year, as inflation accelerated, the need climbed again. Before COVID-19, Loudoun Hunger served around 250 families a week. Now, it is serving more than twice that, about 650 families a week. In fiscal year 2022, Loudoun Hunger Relief reported distributing more than 2.3 million pounds of food to 12,000 people.
Loudoun Hunger Relief, the largest hunger nonprofit in the county, also sits at the center of a network of nonprofits and organizations, sharing resources to get food and supplies where they are most needed. Montgomery said in an informal survey of the organizations in the Loudoun Food Providers Network, all have seen an uptick in demand and a small decrease in food donations.
Dulles South Food Pantry, the county’s second-largest distributer of meals, has seen similar trends. Executive Director Meg Phillips said there the numbers are even higher than their pandemic peak.
Last year, the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving distribution served 199 families. Last week’s Thanksgiving distribution served 361 families, or 1,570 people, Phillips said.
“The community has always really rallied around us, but we’re finding we need to purchase more food than we normally do, just because the volume of people we are serving is so much higher,” Phillips said. The nonprofit is looking toward more grant funding and corporate donors to help meet the growing need.
“Some people were living paycheck to paycheck, and those are the ones who can no longer make their ends meet, and I think other people are just needing to tighten up on their spending,” Phillips said.
But with the season also comes generosity of spirit—and small holiday miracles.
The nonprofits rely on a dedicated corps of volunteers who give up their time during the holidays to help.
“I’ve been here for like two years, but they were one of the reasons why I stayed,” Waters said. “It was coworkers, it was the volunteers, all just great people that inspire me to be a better person myself. They're giving up their time to come help other people freely.”
“We are really, really fortunate to have amazing, committed volunteers and a very supportive community,” Phillips said.
The Loudoun community can be a giving one. This year’s Scouting for Food, the campaign asking people to prepare bags of donated food for Scouts to pick up from the doorstep, collected 59,835 pounds of food, helped along by the work of 809 Scouts and 579 adults. That collection helped support 13 food pantries and community organizations.
And Loudoun Hunger Relief Purchasing and Inventory Coordinator Kyle Waters said when they have a need, the universe tends to answer.
“It’s happened many times, but one example, a weird one, is I just needed small trash bags to fit in office trash cans. I’ve never seen those come through here,” he said. “I needed to order them, because I forgot it on the order that I did, and literally within the hour a box of them came in as a donation. I’ve never seen it before.”
Similarly, Montgomery said, last week Loudoun Hunger was short 408 gift cards to go with the Thanksgiving dinner bags going out to 28 schools. That day, a church donated 403 gift cards, and they were able to close the gap.
“We are super grateful that this community shows up when we ask for help, and I think that's how it has always been,” Montgomery said.
“We are truly grateful for the ongoing community support. We couldn’t do what we do without the community,” Phillips said.
Donating money is always helpful—Loudoun Hunger Relief, in particular, can make that money go further by buying food tax-exempt at wholesale prices. Picking up a couple extra items at the grocery store while holiday shopping is also always helpful—Dulles South Food Pantry updates the list of its most-needed food items on its website and Facebook weekly. And there’s always room for one more pair of helping hands—Dulles South runs monthly trainings for new volunteers.
To learn more, donate food or money, or learn more about volunteering, visit loudounhunger.org and dsfp.org. And to get help finding food, go to loudounfeeds.org
