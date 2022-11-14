The 2022 Loudoun Empty Bowls event on Sept. 15 raised $48,000 to support Loudoun Hunger Relief, LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services and the Dulles South Food Pantry, the nonprofits announced Friday.
It was the annual event’s ninth year, bringing artists who donate one-of-a-kind handmade bowls and people who care about eliminating hunger and injustice in Loudoun, at Stone Tower Winery. This year’s event sold out in hours.
Each of the three organizations received a portion of the event proceeds.
“LAWS is so grateful to again receive support for food purchases for those in our domestic violence shelter throughout the year,” LAWS CEO Debra Gilmore said.
“We extend our gratitude to each artist who contributed a bowl, truly pieces of art, to this effort,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “Kaarin Nelson’s painting for the raffle was, as always, an event highlight. We are grateful to the event sponsors. And we thank every donor who made this event a wonderful success. LHR continues to see high need for food in our community, and these funds make a difference in the work we do every day.”
“Dulles South is also seeing an increase in those needing food," Dulles South Food Pantry Executive Director Meg Phillips said. “We are so grateful to our friends at Loudoun Empty Bowls for their contribution.”
The Empty Bowls team of Jenny Wolfer, Magen Morse, Amy Berringer, Kaarin Nelson, Kristen Swanson, Christine Kalchthaler, and Christi Palacios put together the event. Bowl makers included Maureen Alvarez, Amy Berringer, Dasha Berringer, Karen Burkardsmaier, Bruce Bucklin, Richard Busch, Laura Hennessey, Christine Kalchthaler, Meredith Kopp, Sheila Kryston, Maggie Labillois, Bryan Mattraw, Magen Morse, Alice Mullen, Kaarin Nelson, Joanne Rodgers, Carolee Stearns, Cara Stearns, Lori Stearns, Kristen Swanson, Jenny Wolfer, and members of the Relief Society, an all-women’s organization within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Learn more about Loudoun Empty Bowls at loudounemptybowls.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.