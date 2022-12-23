Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church.
Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
This is the sixth year Jennifer Marden has organized clubs like the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America/Interact to help with the Cancer Foundation—three years at Riverside high School and three at Loudoun County High School. Of the three years she’s done it at County, this year, has been the most successful.
Through donations from the community, the Daybreak Rotary Club, and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Leesburg, the clubs were able to create 758 kits and shipped over 170 as soon as they were assembled on packing day Dec. 10.
Marden said one of her FBLA club students, Emma Wride, really “knocked it out of the park by getting her church involved,” and said she was the catalyst to their success this year.
Marden said they put the drive in motion in November but then learned some schools that had helped them in the past weren’t going to be able to participate this year. She said she sat down with the leaders of the clubs to brainstorm what they could do.
Last year, with help from several other high schools they received enough donations to make 400 kits. This year, her students set a goal to make over 500 kits.
The students decided to push forward with the project and the goal, confident they could reach it.
Wride, a sophomore at Loudoun County High School was new to FBLA and felt inspired by the Smile Kits. She said the project became more personal to her because of a family member who is a cancer survivor.
She reached out to everyone she knew, including members of her church when Marden told them they weren’t going to get the help they had in years past.
The Church of Jesus Christ has 10 wards, a congregation that is organized geographically so church members can worship near their home, spread throughout Ashburn, the Broadlands, Leesburg and western Loudoun making up about 3,352 members.
Wride reached out to three wards in the Leesburg area; the Leesburg, Goose Creek and Potomac Crossing wards, through email to help spread the word of the club’s goals.
She said the response was incredible.
Wride said she got an email from a church member who no longer lived in the country but who had a son currently going through cancer treatment. Wride said the woman donated because she was touched at what the clubs were doing.
Wride said they started getting orders from the Amazon wish list pretty quickly, but what really helped was a single $3,000 donation by a church member.
“It was so amazing, and I am so grateful that they helped us reach our goal,” Wride said of those donors who wished to remain anonymous.
Wride said she spent hours with her mom researching bulk orders on Amazon, reading reviews to get the best items and trying to maximize use of the donation.
She said it took two full cars to get the items from the single donation to the school for packing day. According to Wride, about 300 kits were made from the $3,000 donation.
“What I got out of this is how amazing it is to work with others and be part of something. What I saw through this project is that people are good and they want to do good,” she said. “Simply put, it’s amazing and inspiring to be serving along with lots of other people.”
“We could not have done this without the generous donations form Emma’s church,” Marden said.
Marden said Daybreak Rotary, the sponsor for the Interact Club at Loudoun County High School, donated $400 as well as items for the kits.
She said with the increased cost of items they often had to get creative with the money they were given. That meant Black Friday shopping and using coupons.
“It was so hard because we were trying to find adult coloring books and there used to be some at the dollar store, but they aren’t now. So, our cost for those went from $1.25 to $6 depending on where you bought them,” she said.
As donations arrived, Marden said students from the self-contained special education class stepped in to help organize, count and sort donations. The student clubs and special education class worked together during a food drive in October.
On Dec. 10, Marden said they had over 70 kids show up at the school to pack the kits, finishing in about two and a half hours. She said they were able to mail 175 that day.
Marden said they included about 200 homemade holiday ornaments in the kits along with handwritten notes of encouragement and hope, including about 100 handmade ones donated by a mother of one of her students.
Marden said Tara Kohler, the executive director of the Barnett-Searing National Cancer Foundation, was blown away by the students and their generosity, noting Kohler had to rent a truck to pick up the kits.
Additionally, Marden said Kohler recently reached out and told her many of the kits were donated locally to Northern Virginia cancer treatment centers.
Marden said it was a community effort.
“This was a wonderful experience for different clubs to work together and to work with the special needs students. … Two of these kits were hand delivered to cancer patients in our own community. These students were creative and relentless in asking for donations from family and friends, as well as their places of worship.”
To learn more or to donate to Smile Kits go to bsncf.org.
