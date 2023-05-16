Loudoun County Crime Commission Awards Scholarships Staff Report May 16, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, scholarship winners Michael Lenderman and his parents, and Larissa Nascimento pose with Crime Commission Director Brad Romanoff, and Chairman Frank Holtz. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Loudoun County Crime Commission on May 12 presented two $500 scholarships to students in the Administration of Justice program at the Academies of Loudoun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. AV Technician Economic Development Coordinator Visitor Center Travel Advisor / Collateral Distribution Bookkeeper Town of Leesburg Job Listings Local Events Most Popular Sheriff Previously Investigated 'Love Warriors' Facebook Group, Found No Crime Report Reveals Violent Rhetoric in Closed Facebook Group Loudoun Parks and Rec Host 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival Loudoun Seniors Named National Merit Scholars Leesburg Hires New Police Chief
