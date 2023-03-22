The nonprofit Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls has announced the 25 nominees for the first year of the Loudoun’s Women Hall of Fame, established to share the stories of the women who are shaping Loudoun’s history in the arts, community service, education, leadership, health, science, social justice, and business.
“By establishing the Loudoun’s Women Hall of Fame, LCWAG ensures that women’s legacies and achievements will be forever immortalized inspiring generations to come,” Coalition Chair Ferri Riar said.
The hall of fame inductees chosen from among those nominees will be announced at an award luncheon on Thursday, May 18 at Lightfoot Restaurant in Leesburg, emceed by Morven Park Executive Director and CEO Stacey Metcalfe. Tickets are on sale for $49 at lcwag.org. The coalition is also still seeking event sponsors.
The nominees for the 2023 Loudoun’s Women Hall of Fame are:
- Breana Turner, Ph.D. Candidate, Founder - Sisters with Ambition
- Brigitta Toruño, CEO/ Founder - UNO Translations and Communications
- Candace Baracat-Donovan, Certified Lactation Counselor & New Parent Educator, Co-founder, Like A Sister
- Carole Adolphe, Vice President - Mobius Consulting, LLC
- Chaimaa Fekkak, Manager - Accenture
- Elizabeth Lipovsky, Educator, Owner - Hogback Mountain Pony Rides, LLC
- Jennifer Kaufman Walker, Psychotherapist, Author, Advocate, Owner - True North Psychological Services, LLC
- Karen Schaufeld, Author, Philanthropist
- Kashvi Ramani, High School Student
- Katherine Andrefsky, President, Board of Directors - Senior Center of Leesburg
- Katie Johnson, School Principal, Loudoun County Public Schools
- Kindra Harvey, Founder/Owner - Fifty Leven Wines
- Kris Loya, Artist/Educator
- Leah Fallon, Owner - Birch Tree Bookstore
- Lisa O'Donnell, Attorney, Author
- Lorraine Rise, Career Coach, Owner - Career UpRising
- Major Vanessa Grigsby, Interim Police Chief - Leesburg Police Department
- Nicole Morris, Executive Director - Women Giving Back
- Pastor Michelle Thomas, Founder/Executive Director - Loudoun Freedom Center
- Sheila Johnson, Owner - Salamander Properties, Momentum Sports Teams
- Shreyaa and Esha Venkat, Founders - NEST4US
- Sigrid Fry-Revere, Patient-Care Ethicist
- Susan Fliess, Children's Book Author
- Tiffney Laing, Owner/Founder - Bevy & Dave
