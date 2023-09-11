The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls has announced its fourth annual Girl emPower Summit, scheduled Saturday, Sept. 23 at Northern Virginia Community College’s Sterling campus.
The nonprofit invites girls ages 12-18 to join, bring along a friend, and immerse themselves in interactive sessions, under this years theme “Inner Radiance and Self-Empowerment.”
This year’s keynote speaker will be 19-year-old author and entrepreneur Alana Andrews, a 2022 graduate of Potomac Falls High School who is entering her sophomore year at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business while continuing to grow her two businesses, The SWEY Corporation and So Positive, LLC.
Other speakers will include Shreyaa and Esha Vankat of NEST4US, Rhonda Wilson of Exhale Yogi, and the team from Girls on the Run Northern Virginia, who will lead interactive sessions. The summit will be moderated by former Miss Virginia Volunteer Breana Turner, who also founded the mentoring program Sisters With Ambition.
“In a world where young girls grapple with shadows of self-doubt, our mission is to ignite the inner radiance that empowers them forward. We are committed to crafting spaces where every girl can rise, connect, and shine,” summit chair, principal organizer and high school junior, Mahsa Riar stated. “Building upon our past achievements, we look forward to a future where every girl acknowledges her boundless potential.”
The summit is sponsored for the fourth time by Amazon Web Services InCommunities, keeping the event free of charge.
“We’re inspired by LCWAG’s passion to educate and empower young women and thrilled to continue to support the Girl emPower Summit,” AWS InCommunities for the Americas Head Sarah Georgiades stated. “At AWS, we believe deeply in supporting young women and ensuring they have opportunities to build confidence and leadership skills, have role models, and learn about a variety of career paths.”
This year, philanthropic circle 100WomenStrong has also joined to sponsor the summit.
“100WomenStrong is so proud to support LCWAG and their mission to empower the future generation of women, particularly with the alarming increase in teen mental health issues,” 100WomenStrong Managing Director Pam Ray stated. “The Girl emPower Summit is a beacon of light and inspiration to those who attend.”
All middle and high school girls can register free of charge. Early bird registration is already open and grants attendees more opportunities for door prizes.
The fourth annual Girl emPower Summit is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This year, bus transportation to the summit will be available from Belmont Ridge Middle School and Park View High School.
Register online at lcwag.org/register. To inquire about partnering as a sponsor, vendor or donate door prizes contact empower@lcwag.org. Learn more about the nonprofit Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls at lcwag.org.
