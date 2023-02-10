The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has made $1,000 grants to the organizations selected by the winners of the 2023 Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Awards, and one winning organization made another two $1,000 grants to two more nonprofits.
Award winners pick an organization to receive the grants, which are sponsored by the Community Foundation.
LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services received $3,000 in grants after three winners selected that nonprofit. Inova Loudoun Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine Chairman and Medical Director Dr. Edward Puccio, Road Runner Wrecker Service, and Loudoun Education Foundation Executive Director Danielle Nadler all selected LAWS as their grant recipient.
Award winner HHMI Janelia Research Campus selected the Loudoun Free Clinic, and Janelia Community Relations Manager Monti Mercer selected Loudoun Hunger Relief. Janelia also made its own $1,000 donations to Loudoun Cares, which Mercer chairs, and the Northern Virginia Science Center.
"Team Janelia had a hard time limiting our selection to just one Loudoun-based nonprofit. HHMI Janelia is matching our CLA grants through the Community Foundation to maximize our support to include two more nonprofits,” Mercer stated. “We are honored to participate in community giving with four local nonprofits whose missions support human services and STEM development in Loudoun."
Learn more about the Community Foundation at communityfoundationlf.org.
