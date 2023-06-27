Nonprofit Loudoun Cares will celebrate 20 years in operation with a weeklong celebration July 2-8.
Incorporated in late 2002 and operational since 2003, Leesburg-based Loudoun Cares offers the ConnectLine, connecting people in need with resources, information and referrals to other local services; and the Volunteer Center, an online portal connecting would-be volunteers with local nonprofits. The center currently has more than 265 nonprofits registered and gets 80-100 new volunteers registering each month.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Loudoun Cares has also helped keep more than 1,000 families in their homes and the lights on by distributing more than$1.76 million in rent and utility assistance.
Meanwhile Loudoun Cares was named 2021 Nonprofit of the Year and Small Business of the Year by the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Director Valerie Pisierra received the 2022 Loudoun Chamber Community Leadership award in the nonprofit executive category.
Pisierra cited a statistic from the National Center for Charitable Statistics that about 30% of nonprofits cease to exist after ten years.
“Given these statistics and the significant changes in Loudoun’s landscape in the last 20 years, we really do have reason to celebrate,” she stated. “As the County has changed, we too have changed to stay relevant and keep to our mission. We’ve certainly had our ups and downs, but in the end, we’ve not only survived, but we have prevailed.”
Loudoun Cares Week begins Monday, July 2 at the Purcellville Pub. Owner Kevin Bednarz has pledged to donate 10% of the day’s food sales to Loudoun Cares. And at 6 p.m., Pisierra will take over tending the bar.
Celebration will wrap up Saturday, July 8 with an anniversary party at Ocelot Brewing Company from 2 – 5 p.m. Owner Adrian Widman has also pledged to donate a portion of sales to Loudoun Cares.
The nonprofit is also still planning other events for the week, with updates and more information online at loudouncares.org. To get help finding resources in the community, call 703-669-4636.
