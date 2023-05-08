Loudoun Cares on Friday held its 2023 Outstanding Volunteer Awards, recognizing the good work of Loudoun County volunteers across myriad organizations.
Volunteers were chosen for awards in more than 15 categories including individuals and teams for adults, youth and seniors; public safety; project leaders; veteran, corporate, and community organizations and nonprofit boards of directors. County supervisors were also given the opportunity to nominate a recipient from their district that they felt went above and beyond.
“You all are very much a force multiplier for us,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “You all are there at times when we might not be able to be there. You extend a hand when somebody is at their—I don’t want to say at their lowest, that’s not the right word—but maybe their most vulnerable, and maybe their most in need. You all make us stronger as a county and a county government because of what you do.”
Loudoun Cares Executive Director Valerie Pisierra was unable to attend due to a last-minute emergency, but the Cares team was able to play a pre-recorded message from her on the big screen to all the volunteers.
“I am so sorry that I’m not able to be there will you guys tonight,” Pisierra said in the video. “I am so thrilled for all of our volunteers and all of the hard work they’ve done to support our nonprofits in Loudoun County. I send you my thanks and I send you my heartfelt wishes for a wonderful celebration.”
Pisierra awarded Loudoun Cares volunteer Una Giachinta the Executive Choice Award.
“You are amazing. You have helped us during COVID at a time when our phones were ringing off the hook,” Pisierra said. “We had cases, at sometimes 80 people waiting to be called, you jumped in there and you spent hours and hours and hours working with us to get all the help that these people needed.”
Other award recipients included
- Judy Hines Service of a Lifetime Award: Brenda MacEoin, LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services
- Gabriella Miller Youth Volunteer Award: Mahsa Riar, Loudoun Coalition on Women & Girls
- Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award: Amy Ulland, Loudoun Wildlife Conservatory
- Outstanding Adult Volunteer Team Award: The Resourceful Woman, LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services
- Outstanding Adult Public Safety Award: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary
- Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award: Cynthia Colbert, Loudoun Hunger Relief
- Outstanding Senior Volunteer Team Award: John and Robin Peterson, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity
- Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award: Gloria Martin, Loudoun Literacy Council
- Outstanding Volunteer Team Award: Travelers Aid - Dulles Airport
- Outstanding Volunteer Project Award: Park View Redo Crew, Park View High School
- Outstanding Volunteer Project Leader Award: Rich Ruckman, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity
- Outstanding Youth Volunteer Team Award: Claude Moore Community Builders
- Outstanding Youth Volunteer Team Award: Ashburn Youth Men's Service League, All Ages Read Together
- Outstanding Corporate Volunteer Team Award: You've Got Maids NOVA
- Outstanding Community/Civic Volunteer Organization Award: The Social Collectives – Loudoun
- Board of Supervisors Awards:
o Chairperson Volunteer Recognition: Doode Summers, Young Kings Movement
o Ashburn District: Didem Maurice and Patti Painton, LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services
o Broad Run District: Ashburn Senior Center Volunteers
o Dulles District: Chuck Glass, Dulles South Food Pantry
o Leesburg District: Ann Doss, Leesburg American Legion Post 34
