With spring growing season here, the Piedmont Environmental Council has released its 2023-2024 Buy Fresh Buy Local Loudoun County guide to help shoppers find fresh produce from local farmers and farmers markets.
The Loudoun guide has been mailed to almost 150,000 households and is expected to arrive this week.
The Buy Fresh Buy Local guide features about 200 area-specific farms, orchards, farmers markets, as well as wineries, breweries, restaurants, and retailers. The guides also provide a travel map of locations patrons can visit, a fruit and vegetable availability calendar, a fact sheet explaining various common food labels, and a handful of local farm features.
“The Virginia Piedmont is known for its beauty and abundant agricultural resources. Our goal with these guides is to connect Virginians to locally grown and produced food, thereby helping farmland stay farmland and preserving the region’s rural economy while supporting the local food economy as well,” PEC Buy Fresh Buy Local Assistant Faith Schweikert stated. “We hope Buy Fresh Buy Local encourages people to look to the local producers and businesses around them for their healthy and delicious foodstuffs before depending on a vast global food supply chain that is ultimately less friendly to the environment and our local economy. Whether it’s meats, vegetables, specialty items or more, it’s already here in the Piedmont.”
The free Buy Fresh Buy Local guide is supported by community sponsors including the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, Wegmans, Finest Butcher, Farm Credit, and Oak Spring Garden Foundation.
“The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation recognizes the agricultural heritage of Loudoun County and the value of local food production,” Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Senior Deputy Executive Director Bill Hazel stated. “We are pleased to help connect citizens with fresh local food and a bit of history.”
The council also produces guides for other communities throughout the Piedmont. Find all three guides at pecva.org/buylocal, or browse the searchable guide online with an interactive map at buylocalpiedmont.org.
More information about the council’s local farms and food program is online at pecva.org/farmsandfood.
