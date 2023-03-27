The 2023 LoCo Disc Golf Club Ice Bowl raised $41,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief, a new world record for a disc golf ice bowl.
“We love the community spirit of the LoCo Disc Golf Ice Bowl, and deeply appreciate the support of the LoCo Disc Golf Club,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery stated. “Their assistance not only helps us feed our neighbors in need, but also helps get the word out about hunger in Loudoun County. This year, the club raised a world record amount, literally outraising entire state-wide clubs! We are so grateful to this fun, community minded group of folks who truly care that their neighbors have enough to eat.”
It was the twelfth year that the LoCo Disc Golf Club participated in the ice bowl, and international series of fundraiser tournaments played in the winter and, as the name suggests, no matter the weather. Two years ago, the Loudoun club’s Ice Bowl tournament became the largest disc golf Ice Bowl fundraiser in the world, passing a tournament hosted by the disc golf club for the entire state of Colorado. They repeated that feat last year, raising more than $30,000 by the time fundraising closed.
This year, the LoCo Ice Bowl fundraiser was a series of nine events. Those included the main event on Jan. 28 at Morven Park in Leesburg, which also included the annual chili cook-off; the Hal & Berni Hanson Ice Bowl on Feb. 4 in partnership with Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Services; and the Feb. 19 R’Ice Bowl in Triangle, VA. The series wrapped up with Throw Down The Mountain at Dirt Farm Brewing in Bluemont, where competitors threw discs down the mountain in distance and accuracy challenges, and which featured a raffle to win their weight in beer.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year. I love being out here with you all, and I love the passion that you bring to really help our neighbors and our community,” Montgomery said at the Ice Bowl tournament Jan. 28.
She said the support is especially important now with rising prices and need, and said the nonprofit continues to see high numbers of people and families coming to them for help with food.
“The fact that you all continue to come together, you continue to help us, continue to help put dollars into our organization so that we are able to serve, we are able to buy food, we are able to meet the need right where it is—you're just making a really significant difference,” she said.
Since 2012, the LoCo Disc Golf Ice Bowl has raised more than $150,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief. Disc golf Ice Bowls around the world have raised more than $5.3 million for nonprofits fighting hunger since 1987.
The main event Jan. 28 was played on two temporary courses designed by famous disc golf course designer John Biscoe. LoCo Disc Golf Club Treasurer John Iliff at the tournament called Biscoe “the Arnold Palmer of disc golf designers.”
It also featured a raffle for a disc golf basket, the goal at the end of the course—and not just any basket. It was used in the inaugural St. Jude Charity Invitational tournament in 2015, which raised almost a quarter-million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. LoCo Disc Golf board member Stephan Evers won the basket in the 2016 LoCo Ice Bowl, and with plans to move to Philadelphia, donated the basket back to the Loudoun club for the 2023 raffle prize.
Perhaps appropriately, the raffle winner ended up being Biscoe himself.
Steve Duncan, who traveled from Pennsylvania to compete, was the first two-time Loco Ice Bowl Chili Cookoff two-time champion after his victory at the chili cookoff Jan. 28. The cook-off was decided in blind taste testing by a panel of judges including Montgomery; Vanish Farmwoods Brewery founder Jonathan Staples; county Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian); Morven Park Executive Director and CEO Stacey Metcalfe Miller, membership liaison Colleen Lovelace and Equestrian Events Manager Hannah McSween; Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Services Deputy Director Jeremy Payne; and Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene. Vanish also once again hosted the ceremonial check presentation from the disc golf club to Loudoun Hunger at the end of fundraising.
“I think I can say on behalf of the entire Loudoun County Board of Supervisors that we couldn’t be more proud to have events like this in Loudoun County,” Briskman said Jan. 28.
For more about the LoCo Disc Golf Club ,go to locodiscgolf.com. For more information or to support Loudoun Hunger Relief, go to loudounhunger.org. For help with food, go to loudounfeeds.org.
Editor’s note: Chili cook-off judge Renss Greene is the author of this article.
