The Rotary Club of Leesburg recently donated $3,000 to the Windy Hill Foundation to support its affordable housing mission.
The foundation provides housing to low and lower-income individuals, families, older adults and adults with disabilities in Loudoun and Fauquier counties and promotes self-improvement and self-sufficiency among residents. In 2019, Windy Hill Foundation provided 310 affordable units.
Resident support programs include afterschool academic and social programs for children, including an eight-week drop in summer day camp, tutoring programs during the school year, family programming, and personal enrichment, social, and health programs for both younger and older adult residents.
The Rotary Club contribution is part of its on-going recognition of local community organizations and scholarship programs for rising high school seniors.
The club meets Thursday evenings at the River Creek Club. Learn more at leesburg-rotary.org.
