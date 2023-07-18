The Knutson Companies worked with HomeAid National Capital Region and Mobile Hope to build out Mobile Hope’s second thrift store and donation center, Graffiti and Silk Leesburg.
The latest project at the Parker Court campus is a converted machine shed now serving as the Threads of Hope retail store and donation center that will provide workforce development skills to at-risk youth up to age 24, as well as help fund crisis programs.
The Knutson Companies and a team of 21 trade partners completed the renovations, including adding walls to help partition off dressing rooms, bathrooms, and a breakout space, as well as outfitting the entire space with utilities such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water, and sewer—upgrades valued at $250,000.
Mobile Hope's Leesburg center is located at 302 Parker Ct SE.
Learn more about the work and missions of the organizations at HomeAidNCR.org and Mobile-Hope.org.
