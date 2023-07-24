King of Kings Lutheran Church and Preschool, located off Rt. 50 in Chantilly, has expanded into Loudoun with King of Kings Dulles South, meeting most Sundays at 10 a.m. at Goshen Post Elementary School.
King of Kings celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021, simultaneously embarking on the mission to expand into southeastern Loudoun. When they don’t meet at Goshen Post, typically they have gathered at Meadow Glen Park adjacent to the school.
“During the warmer months we gather for Outdoor Worship, which is just one of the many unique things about this congregation” Garrett Wolf, the pastor of the new congregation, said.
King of Kings Dulles South has partnered with local organizations like the Dulles South Food Pantry, JK Community Farm, Dulles South Soup Kitchen, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Clinic, and Dulles South Neighborhood Closet, which they helped found in 2020. This summer, King of Kings Dulles South hosted a week-long summer youth camp where students volunteered at several of those organizations. Wolf currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Dulles South Food Pantry, Dulles South Neighborhood Closet, Loudoun Interfaith Bridges, John Champe Athletic Booster Club, and his neighborhood HOA.
Wolf said the mission of King of Kings Dulles South is to be “a safe place to explore faith, live beyond labels, and find deep rooted community.”
“We need to stop thinking of church as just a 60-minute experience we attend on Sunday morning, instead we need to reimagine what it means to be the church in our homes, communities, workplaces, and everyday aspects of life,” he said. “Church is about developing rhythms and practices that remind us that we are the church wherever we are gathered.”
King of Kings is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. More information is online at dullessouth.kofk.org.
