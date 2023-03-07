Rob Jones, a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and Paralympian, has joined the board of directors of the Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes.
“I can think of no better person than Rob to help guide our mission through this constantly changing environment,” Coalition President & CEO David Walker said. “As combat-wounded veterans recover and move forward in their post-military lives, their needs change. Rob understands this better than most. He will be a credit to our board and his peers as we evolve as an organization.”
A Loudoun County native, Jones joined the Marine Corps after graduating from Virginia Tech. In 2008, he deployed to Iraq with the role of finding buried caches of weapons. His second deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010, where he was tasked with finding improvised explosive devices. On July 22, 2010, Jones stepped on an IED, which resulted in double above-knee amputations of his legs and other injuries.
After retiring in 2011, Jones earned a bronze medal in the 2012 Paralympic Games in the double sculls rowing competition. Two years later, he began the first double amputee to ride a normal bicycle across America, raising $125,000 for the Coalition and two other charities. In 2017, he completed 31 marathons in 31 days in 31 cities, raising another $225,000 for Veterans charities.
He lives with his wife, Pam, near Middleburg.
“I am incredibly proud and honored to join the Coalition’s board, and to work alongside David and his team, as well as the other distinguished directors,” Jones said. “I’ve served as an ambassador for the Coalition for many years, so I am intimately familiar with the organization and its amazing work, which I learned firsthand during my recovery at the National Naval Medical Center.”
Learn more about Jones at robjonesjourney.com.
