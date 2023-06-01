The Loudoun Laurels Foundation has selected Sheila Johnson and Lewis Parker as its 2023 Loudoun Laureates. Since 2008, the program has recognized community leaders who exemplify characteristics of selflessness, integrity, creativity, wisdom, and courage.
This year’s laureate selections were drawn from a pool of candidates, nominated by the public, who contribute their time, energy, and resources to make the county a better place.
The foundation also announced the award of $40,000 scholarships to Elizabeth Portillo Morejon, a 2023 graduate of Loudoun County High School, and Josmar Hernandez Chavez, a 2023 graduate of Woodgrove High School. Since 2013, the foundation’s efforts to develop future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 25 Loudoun County high school graduates.
Sheila Johnson is the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television and is the only African American woman to have ownership in three professional sports teams—the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, and Washington Mystics. She is also founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, including the resort and spa in Middleburg that is a Forbes Five-Star-rated hospitality destination.
Her philanthropic work includes promoting arts and education to underserved communities. She has served as a global ambassador for CARE, a humanitarian organization that combats poverty around the world through the involvement of women. She also spearheaded the formation of WE Capital, a venture capital consortium dedicated to supporting and investing in female-led enterprises.
Lew Parker’s careers in two industries have had lasting positive effects on Loudoun County’s economic base and overall prominence in Virginia and nationally.
In the role of engineer, technologist, and business executive, Parker’s contributions in the medical device arena have improved the lives of millions of individuals. K2M, founded by Parker and his son-in-law Eric Major, grew into global leaders in the development of medical devices aiding individuals suffering from debilitating orthopedic conditions and became a leading high-tech employer in the region.
Parker also is the founder of Willowcroft Farm on Mount Gilead, the first winery established in Loudoun County that paved the way for an industry that now includes nearly 50 wineries in the county. The Willowcroft Foundation endows science-based scholarships through the Community Foundation and the Loudoun Education Foundation.
The foundation’s scholarship program provides $40,000 grants, dispersed in $10,000 annual increments during a student’s four-year undergraduate study at a Virginia state institution of higher learning.
Morejon will attend George Mason University, where she plans to major in nursing.
Hernandez Chavez will attend the University of Mary Washington to pursue a course of study in international business.
Both scholars participated in Loudoun Public School’s College Achievement Minority Program for Unique Students (CAMPUS) program before graduating.
Johnson, Lewis, and the 2023 Loudoun Laurels Scholars will be honored at the foundation’s annual gala to be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at Lansdowne Resort.
Previous Foundation Laureates are Childs F. Burden, G. Kimball Hart, Eugene M. Scheel, Karen Hatcher Russell, Paul Ziluca, Joe T. May, Lang and Judy Washburn, James P. Roberts, The Honorable Robert E. Sevila, Stanley Caulkins, Fred Drummond, Dr. Edgar B. Hatrick, III, Su Webb, Joseph L. Boling, Dr. John H. Cook, III, Cate Magennis Wyatt, J. Hamilton Lambert, Margaret Morton, Thomas D. Horne, The Honorable Betsy Davis, William Harrison, Fred and Karen Schaufeld, Al P. Van Huyck, Kristina Bouweiri, Di Cook, Chuck Kuhn, Punkin Lee, and Sandy Lerner.
For more information, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the gala, go to loudounlaurels.org.
