The Scholarship Committee of The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital is accepting applications for nursing school tuition assistance.
The scholarship requires candidates to live or work in Loudoun; be enrolled in an accredited school of nursing or have an acceptance letter; provide a transcript showing at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA; and complete nine credits of nursing school or 30 undergraduate college credits. Funds are not available for prerequisite classes.
Students may be awarded only two consecutive Ladies Board scholarships.
The Ladies Board scholarship program was established in 1959. Since that time the Ladies Board has offered more than 1,200 scholarships totaling more than $2 million. In 2022, the Ladies Board awarded $70,000 to 33 students, in scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $2,500.
Riverside Gift Shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Twice Is Nice Thrift Shop in Leesburg, the Lights of Love remembrance program and the Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale raise funds for the scholarships.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 1. Apply online at ladiesboard.org/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.