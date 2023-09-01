Inova Health System’s Division of Community Health and Health Equity has awarded $1.2 million in Health Equity Opportunities grants and funding to 23 organizations and nonprofits across Northern Virginia, including several working in Loudoun.
“Addressing the health equity needs of our community is fundamental to Inova’s mission,” Inova Executive Vice President and Chief of Clinical Enterprise Dr. Stephen J. Motew stated. “Partnering with other non-profits helps extend our reach to better meet both acute health issues as well as promoting the long-term health and wellbeing of the communities which we have the privilege to serve.”
Funding recipients in Loudoun include Loudoun Cares, the Loudoun Child Advocacy Center, the Loudoun Education Foundation, the Loudoun Free Clinic, Northern Virginia Dental Clinic, Cornerstones, Inc. and Shelter House’s Loudoun Homeless Services Center. Other awardees include ACT for Alexandria, Adaptive Fitness Legion, Culmore Clinic, The Growth and Healing HUB, Hamkae Center, The House, Inc., Housing Alexandria, Lazera Ministries, Main Street Child Development Center, Northern Virginia Family Service: Multicultural Center, NOVA ScriptsCentral, SafeSpot Children's Advocacy Center, Shepherd's Center of Fairfax-Burke, Stroke Comeback Center, United Community and Virginia Health Care Foundation.
Inova requests proposals for Health Equity Opportunities funding annually, seeking to fund organizations that provide services to address the health needs of under-resourced communities. Applicants are required to propose local programs based on Inova’s Community Health Needs Assessments that are impactful, feasible and demonstrate good stewardship of resources.
More information is online at inova.org/inova-community.
Since Inova pays no local taxes they have money to support nonsense like this.
