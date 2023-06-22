INMED Partnerships for Children, a Sterling-based nonprofit that served thousands of people in Loudoun and internationally, abruptly closed its doors June 7.
The Loudoun Human Services Network went to work immediately to fill the gap.
The nonprofit was founded in 1986, and had a range of programs, including its aquaponics education and investment in South Africa, Jamaica and Peru. INMED USA’s Opportunity Center in Sterling hosted a range of programs including Healthy Families Loudoun, the local implementation of the nationwide Healthy Families early childhood program to support parenting skills, safe homes, healthy child development and nurturing relationships between parents and children. It also hosted academic support and tutoring for at-risk students, skills training for adults like financial literacy and parenting education, and resources for families like diapers, clothing, and hygienic supplies.
The need for essentials like food, diapers and clothing only became more acute during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Opportunity Center also served as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. INMED Communications Director Nancy Baker said over the past year, INMED served 2,500 vulnerable individuals.
All that suddenly vanished two weeks ago after the nonprofit’s staff was informed that INMED would close two days later.
“We are heartbroken over the decision to close our Opportunity Center, but the burdensome expenses to keep it open made it cost prohibitive to continue,” founder and CEO Linda Pfeiffer said in a statement dated June 16.
Pfeiffer said the COVID-19 pandemic hit INMED unexpectedly hard.
“Unfortunately, we sailed into a perfect storm of financial challenges coming out of the pandemic,” Pfeiffer stated. “We are grateful that the Loudoun [Human] Services Network and other community partners are stepping up to ensure that vulnerable families served by INMED do not fall through the cracks–and we will help in any way possible to facilitate the process.”
Immediately after learning of the nonprofit’s closure, the Loudoun Human Services Network, a coalition of around 50 Loudoun nonprofits, and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties swung into action.
“As soon as we heard about the closure the Community Foundation convened nonprofit members of the LHSN, funders, and community partners like St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church to figure out how we can all work together to continue supporting these families,” Community Foundation President and CEO Nicole Acosta said. “We all rolled up our sleeves and got to work sharing resources and ideas. We want the families to know our community is here for them. It’s been remarkable how quickly our nonprofits and funders have mobilized.”
She said the Community Foundation is working with other major nonprofit funders including the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and 100WomenStrong to identify and fund possible solutions to bridge that gap and resume some services for those families. That includes a resource fair for the families INMED served to help them learn where else they can find help.
“The Family Resource Fair is a special opportunity for the families impacted so that they can connect with other human services nonprofits that are part of LHSN, see that their community is here for them, and have a fun night out with their kids,” she said. “We’re grateful to all the nonprofit partners who came together to plan the fair so quickly.”
The Loudoun Human Services Network, chaired by Loudoun Cares CEO Valerie Pisierra, also issued a statement saying its members were saddened to learn of the closure and that it is working with community partners to coordinate resources and services for those families.
“We are committed to working together to address service gaps today and in the weeks and months ahead,” the statement says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.