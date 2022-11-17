The Virginia Outdoors Foundation has awarded INMED Partnerships for Children a grant to implement its aquaponics for food production project in Leesburg.
Through its Get Outdoors Fund, the VOF supports projects that increase equitable access to safe open space in Virginia’s communities. The intent of the program is to serve as a flexible table tool for addressing communities’ needs, such as access to locally produced foods and clean and safe environments for recreation and work.
INMED is planning to introduce aquaponics, along with home and community gardening, to strengthen food security among low-income residents of the Leesburg Mobile Home Park. Aquaponics combines aquaculture and hydroponics in a closed, symbiotic system that uses 90% less water and produces up to 10 times more in the same space as conventional agriculture, while eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides.
The mobile home park is home to 130 low-income families that will be offered fresh produce, nutrition education, wellness workshops, fitness classes and other resources.
