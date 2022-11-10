Nonprofit HeroHomes is nearing completion on its fifth house, a country home near Round Hill for Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Jimmy Ochan.
Born in Uganda, Ochan came to the U.S. after high school and began college in Washington, DC. After two years of college, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was deployed twice to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and once to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. During patrol he was hit by an improvised explosive device, resulting in several surgeries to his neck, spine and knees at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
He was honorably and medically retired from the United States Marine Corps after 11 years and 7 months of service in 2015. His fight continues, with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and lingering migraines, and is still getting treatment through the Veterans Administration and equine therapy at Morven Park.
After he was discharged from the hospital, he was awarded Colorado Technical University’s full Patriot Scholarship to finish his degree, and in 2019 graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Emergency Management. He lives in Arlington with his wife of 11 years, Pat, and their 10 year old son William. Pat Ochan put aside her career to help her husband recover, helped create the first caregiver group in Fort Belvoir, was a fellow with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and now sits on the Advisory Board for Blue Star Families. She is also a two-time Patriot Scholarship recipient.
The nonprofit HeroHomes foundation works with other veteran support organizations to find deserving and injured veterans and get them into homes, ranging from fully-donated, to subsidized, to purchased. They completed their first house in 2017 in Purcellville, for an Army veteran who had lost a leg above the knee after a live-fire artillery training incident in 2002. Ochan’s future home is the organization’s fifth.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, he toured the house under construction with almost all donated materials and work. He was guided by HeroHomes co-founder Jason Brownell and board member Kelly Weist.
“You can say thank you, but words are not enough,” Ochan said, promising to invite Brownell and others to the cookouts on his new deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.