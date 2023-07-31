Supported by a dedicated group of local farmers, the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum opened to the public in September 2003. Twenty years and 250,000 visitors later, the museum plans to celebrate the past and future of Loudoun farming during an anniversary gala at Kalero Vineyard.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 and will feature a farm to table meal prepared by Chef Natalie Ramos, Kalero wine, and music from The Short Hill Mountain Boys.
The museum, located at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, traces Loudoun’s agricultural experiences of American Indians, colonial planters, beef and dairy farmers, horse breeders, vintners, and agritourism. At times, the county has been the nation’s top producer for dairy, corn, and orchard grass seed.
The museum was incorporated in 1998, as a public/private partnership with Loudoun County government through the Department of Parks and Recreation and Community Services. Among the farmers helping to establish the center were Bill Harrison, R.T. Legard, the Potts family, the Light family, Sandy Lerner, Bill Tillett, Frank Naylor, and Ken Lowery.
Among the latest projects at the museum are a feature exhibition about the Black founders of Willisville, titled “Lucinda and Henson Willis: Winning Freedom in the Civil War," the installation of an observation beehive inside the museum gallery; a partnership with the New Ag School and Goose Creek Herb Guild to plant educational beds encouraging youth to pursue agriculture; and restoring a 1948 Ford 8N tractor.
The museum welcomes approximately 15,000 visitors per year, including thousands of school-age children to experience the hands-on exhibits and interactive field trips.
As a nonprofit, the museum relies on admissions and donations to operate. Funds raised through gala sponsorship and raffle tickets will support the operations. Attendees will have the first opportunity to secure a place on a new dedication plaque in the museum. The rededication plaque will honor Bill Harrison’s commitment to Loudoun County agriculture and the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum.
Limited tickets and sponsorships are still available. Go to HeritageFarmMuseum.org or call 571-258-3801 for more information.
