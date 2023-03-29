HealthWorks for Northern Virginia, a nonprofit, comprehensive, Federally-Qualified Health Center, has expanded once again in space donated by Loudoun County in Sterling.
The nonprofit offers a full range of medical, pediatric, gynecologic, behavioral health, psychiatric and dental care regardless of insurance or ability to pay. Since the Jeanie Schmidt Free Clinic in Herndon merged with the Loudoun Community Health Center in 2012 to create HealthWorks, it has grown rapidly, as has the need for their services along with the booming population.
HealthWorks CEO Dr. Tonya Adkins said last year, the nonprofit served more than 15,000 people across more than 60,000 patient visits. But she said whether a clinic has two exams rooms or 20, the work is the same.
“Central to this effort are the providers, who work tirelessly to provide quality care,” Adkins said. “Rain, shine, snow, pandemic—they show up every day.”
HealthWorks embraces a comprehensive healthcare model, she said, closing the gaps between medical, dental, and behavioral health care. Adkins, who has been at HealthWorks since 2016 and took over as CEO last year, pointed to the nonprofit’s history of collaboration with the county government, especially the Loudoun Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services.
“This collaboration hinges on keeping the patients in a trusted environment with their primary care providers, dedicated, helpful staff to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome to our spaces. It’s especially important for those for whom English is not their first language and who have limited health benefits,” she said.
And she said the Sterling community represents an underserved area with a great need for low-cost medical care, especially pediatric care. The new clinic is a full-service site, open Monday through Friday.
Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said HealthWorks making care available can help address problems before they become an emergency.
“When you don't see people who have a medical problem for a long time because they have nowhere to go by the time they land at the emergency room, their medical problem is that much worse,” Randall said. “So something that could have been dealt with fairly easily a month before, two months before, a year ago is now an acute, incredible problem that somebody may actually not survive.”
She said the same holds true for untreated mental health problems—they can get worse, such as letting untreated persistent depression grow into suicidal ideation.
“You will save lives because of how fast and how early you see people. You will save lives because you can speak their language. You will save lives, because you accept them with dignity and respect,” Randall said. “You will save lives because you do not stigmatize them and you tell them that you are welcomed here, and that you're worthy to receive help, and that you’re worthy to receive love, and that you’re worthy to receive care.”
Adkins said it was her first grand opening as CEO. She was joined at the ceremony by the nonprofit’s first CEO and founder, Carol Jameson, who grew the nonprofit from its early days to a central piece of the area’s human services network.
But it will not be Adkins’s last—another grand opening is scheduled soon, when HealthWorks opens its Herndon Dental Suite on April 12.
HealthWorks has five locations across Leesburg, Sterling, Reston and Herndon. The new Sterling clinic is at 21641 Ridgetop Circle #107, Sterling. Learn more at hwnova.org.
