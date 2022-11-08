Sterling Park resident Jen Lofquist has been knitting for over 30 years. You can often find her knitting while watching a game or traveling for work. So when she heard about the passing of Zoe, her co-worker Sam Ahn’s infant daughter, after being born at 24 weeks, her way of offering comfort to Sam and his wife Elaine was to knit a shawl for them.
But she didn’t stop there. The experience touched her, and she wanted to do more. She decided to start knitting hats for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital where Zoe was cared for.
“I’m a big believer that it’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness when something bad happens,” Lofquist said.
She posted in the Sterling Park Neighborhood Exchange, a local Facebook group, what she was doing and asked for volunteers to help her make hats.
With the help of volunteers, she donated 87 to Inova Children’s Hospital in 2018. The following year, she increased that to 437 hats and in 2020 she nearly tripled her 2019 numbers by donating 1,248 hats. In addition to the hats that year, she said they also donated six blankets, six pairs of booties, 66 ear savers to help with the discomfort of wearing a mask and eight octopus toys.
In 2021, she had 1,710 hats and had expanded her delivery to seven other hospitals including Reston Hospital Center, Stone Springs Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Alexandria Hospital, George Washington University Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center. She said due to COVID-19 restrictions they weren’t able to deliver all of the hats, so she added them to this year’s tally. In their official fifth year they will be delivering 2,110 hats to hospitals in Northern Virginia and Maryland.
She said the pandemic brought new challenges for their operation, including finding ways to continue to do it safely for everyone involved. That was when they decided to wrap each hat individually after it was washed to keep them sanitized as they wait to be delivered.
In addition to all the volunteers who have made hats, some mailing them from other states, she credits her friend, Terri Morgan, with helping her keep the operation going for the past five years.
Another person she said she couldn’t do it without is her husband, Andrew Lee. She said he has taken on the job of being the “official hat washer.”
“Every hat is washed, dried, and checked for quality to make sure nothing will fall off,” she said.
Lee washes every hat in hypoallergenic soap inside a pillowcase so the yarn doesn’t get pulled. Once dried, each hat is put into a sandwich bag, then 10 prebagged hats are put into a gallon-sized bag ready for delivery.
“We’ve got a process—it only took four years to figure out,” she said, laughing.
She said they will get calls from various hospitals requesting special hats, like Christmas-themed ones or even to use them for a different purpose.
She said one year Inova Children’s Hospital asked her if it would be OK to use the hats for babies who died.
“They said ‘we know this isn’t necessarily your mission, but would you be OK with it?’ I said our mission is to provide comfort to anyone going through a difficult time. This is completely in our mission,” Lofquist said.
Although they have donated other items, she said she wants to stick with hats and not expand too much.
“It just feels right to give hats. Having something homemade by someone and created for your child just makes you feel less alone. Seeing a baby filled with tubes and wires and then seeing a handmade hat on their head, it makes it a little les scary,” Lofquist said.
She’s making hats for all the friends Zoe didn’t get to meet, she said tearfully.
“I’m glad we are filling a need. And it’s an easy need. We aren’t changing the world. We are just giving a little light, and that is good,” she said.
She said in her experience with the Hats for Zoe project, she has learned that people love to be helpful.
“If you give them an opportunity to help, they will. So we provide that opportunity by giving links to patterns, the rules and the way,” Lofquist said.
She said Sam Ahn gets excited when he finds out how many hats have been donated and is grateful because it’s helping to keep his daughter’s memory alive.
“I can have a bad day and come home and find a box or bags of hats on my doorstep and I don’t care how bad the day was, it makes me feel better. I think ‘it’s going to be ok’ because some stranger is making hats for people they will never meet.,” she said. “How can you feel bad about the universe when someone says, ‘I’m going to knit hats for babies?’”
She said delivering the hats to each hospital is one of her favorite things to do other than making them.
“They get really excited to see us,” she said.
Lofquist said this year, thanks to a donation from Tina Cross with McCabe’s Printing Group, Ahad and Sammad Gardezi, and Leslie Recinos, every hat will have a printed note explaining who made the hat and why.
Lofquist added that they are always looking for hospitals to donate hats to and said the biggest hang up is finding contacts at hospitals to talk to them about the donations.
She said making the hats brings her so much joy that she will probably do this until the end of time.
“If people keep giving me hats, I will keep washing them and bagging them and I will give them away. If I have to send them to other places, I will. It may not make everything better, but it will make them smile,” Lofquist said.
Lofquist is collecting hats through the month of November with plans to deliver them in December. For more information on Hats for Zoe and ways you can help visit facebook.com/babyhatsforzoe.
