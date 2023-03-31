Give Choose, Loudoun’s annual day of giving to support nonprofits, has raised $785,579 as of Friday afternoon, and donations are continuing.
“You were part of the magic that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits in our community,” Community Foundation Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs Nicole Acosta said in a video Wednesday thanking those donors. “By choosing to give yesterday, you became a changemaker.”
Give Choose is celebrated as a 24-hour donation campaign, but the website to donate opens in advance of the official day and stays open afterward. As of the end of the day Tuesday, donors gave $769,083 supporting more than 140 nonprofits. Those nonprofits range from supporting animal welfare, to protecting the environment, to promoting health and education, to boosting the arts. Donations have continued to come in since.
“You can keep the magic going by giving over the next couple weeks,” Acosta said.
Learn more and donate at givechoose.org.
