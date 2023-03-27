Loudoun’s big annual day of community giving to support nonprofits is tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28.
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties will once again host Give Choose, a day of online giving challenging residents to donate to local nonprofits at givechoose.org.
Last year, Give Choose raised $829,623 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised almost $3.5 million.
This year, more than 145 charities serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier are registered, with a range of missions like animal welfare, the environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture. Nonprofits will also be competing throughout the day for prizes sponsored by local businesses, and many have arranged other bonuses such as matching donations to multiply donors’ impact.
But if Tuesday is a busy day there’s no need to wait—early giving is underway now, with donations already accepted.
Donations start at $10. Find a nonprofit to support and donate at givechoose.org.
