The Four Leaf Clover Project held its inaugural event, a 5K and Fun Run, on Sunday at Bluemont Station.
The organization was funded this year by Heather Robbins months after her husband, Tripp, died after dealing with cancer for nearly the entirety of their 10-year marriage. Born out of her husband’s experience, the new charity seeks to financially support those seeking alternative healthcare practitioners, treatments and modalities not covered by insurance with the belief that there are no limits to one's healing journey.
While the Robbins family was able to afford the out-of-pocket treatments with alternative practitioners that provided mental, emotional and spiritual healing, they saw many patients who could not.
The race drew more than 100 runners and was sponsored by Bishop's Events and in partnership with Nurturing Touch and Wellness, Teri Cochrane, Wayshower Wellness, Inner Stillness Healing, Burke Concrete Services, and Ballentine Farm. Next, Four Leaf plans a gala, to be held Nov. 17 at The Birkby House in Leesburg. For more information, email thefourleafcloverproject@gmail.com or follow the group on Instagram, @thefourleafcloverproject.
