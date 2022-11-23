Youth-led charitable grantmaking program Forward Turn is accepting applications from nonprofits working in Loudoun and Fauquier counties to strengthen positive lifestyles, create united communities, and encourage community involvement.
Grants range from $500 to $1,500.
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties and its Forward Turn Youth Advisors will evaluate applications, with a preference for youth involvement in the application process. They will also prioritize projects that include collaboration with another student, group, faith-based organization, or charitable nonprofit; that leverage additional resources, like volunteer time, in-kind gifts of materials or supplies, or that are matched by other funding sources; and that have a high impact with a small grant.
Example programs include work to address substance use disorders or eating disorders in teens, educate teens about internet safety or bullying, offer educational mentoring or tutoring, improve school attendance, teach safe driving, or help with teen hunger, clothing, shelter, and poverty influences. Forward Turn grant applicants may be faith-based organizations, local nonprofit organizations, government groups, or schools serving Loudoun and/or Northern Fauquier Counties.
Forward Turn partners with Loudoun’s Youth Advisory Council and is funded by the S. Murray and Mary H.C. Rust Student Philanthropy Project endowment fund, a permanent endowment created by the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of Stirling and Murray Rust.
For more information, grant requirements, details of a pre-application workshop planned Jan. 5. Apply at communityfoundationlf.org/forward-turn. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.